Thieves try to drag cash machine out of Co-op in Lostock Hall

The store in Watkin Lane was targeted at around 8pm, but details on the incident are still unclear.

It has been reported that brazen thieves attached a metal chain to the freestanding ATM inside the store, next to the entrance, before trying to drive away with it.

But the machine didn't budge and the thieves fled empty-handed, leaving the chain behind (pictured).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thieves attached a metal chain to the freestanding ATM inside the Co-op store in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall last night (Tuesday, November 2), before trying to drive away with it. Pic: Katie Skachill

The Co-op is normally open until 10pm and it is believed staff were working at the time. But the Post understands no staff were harmed during the incident.

The shop's car park was cordoned off whilst CSI investigated, but Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

A spokesman for the force said: "It’s under investigation as an attempted theft of the ATM machine. Enquiries ongoing."