Thieves target 'extremely vulnerable and disabled' man in 'shocking' Preston burglary
Burglars stole a television and other items from an "extremely vulnerable and disabled" man in Ingol, police said.
The thieves "callously" broke into the man's home in the Barry Avenue area of Ingol, Preston, last Saturday (May 15).
Once inside they then searched the premises "undeterred that the victim was inside".
A television and other items were stolen before the men fled the scene.
PC Kirsty Norris, of Lancashire Police said "This is a particularly shocking incident where an extremely vulnerable and disabled victim has been targeted.
"The thieves have callously broken into his home and then searched the premises undeterred that the victim was inside and stolen his television and other items."
Following CCTV inquiries, officers would like to speak to two men in connection with the incident.
If you have any information regarding the burglary or recognise the people in the pictures, contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210515-0321.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected]
