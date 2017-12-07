Thieves target BAC/EE Social and Sports club

Thieves have struck at a Preston community sports club stealing vital equipment used to maintain grounds.

Members of the BAC/EE Social and Sports Club in Southmeadow Lane are appealing for information after the theft of a "Snapper" ride on lawn mower and an edge strimmer over the weekend.

The thefts, which are thought to total over £1,000, will make it difficult for volunteers to prepare the grounds for cricket and football matches.

A spokesman for the club said: "At some point this weekend someone has broken into our sports groundsmans' area and stolen a ride on lawn mower used on the ground.

"This is a vital piece of equipment and has obviously been stolen to order, as planning and trailers would have been used to steal this.

"We need this to prep the grounds for the clubs football and cricket.

"We need this found."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bernie on 01772 498 795 or the Police on 101.