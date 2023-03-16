Thieves steal £4k worth of tools and cause £10k of damage at United Utilities treatment works in Rossendale
£4k worth of tools were stolen from a water treatment works in Rossendale, prompting a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Tools valued at £4,000 were stolen from the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale shortly after 6.30pm on February 21.
A further £10,000 of damage was also caused at the site.
The offenders left the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the direction of Edenfield.
Detectives on Thursday (March 16) released an image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 151 of February 22.