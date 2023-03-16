Tools valued at £4,000 were stolen from the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale shortly after 6.30pm on February 21.

A further £10,000 of damage was also caused at the site.

The offenders left the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the direction of Edenfield.

Officers want to this man following a burglary at the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Thursday (March 16) released an image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.