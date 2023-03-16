News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Thieves steal £4k worth of tools and cause £10k of damage at United Utilities treatment works in Rossendale

£4k worth of tools were stolen from a water treatment works in Rossendale, prompting a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT

Tools valued at £4,000 were stolen from the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale shortly after 6.30pm on February 21.

A further £10,000 of damage was also caused at the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offenders left the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the direction of Edenfield.

Officers want to this man following a burglary at the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to this man following a burglary at the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to this man following a burglary at the United Utilities Water Treatment Works in Irwell Vale (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Detectives on Thursday (March 16) released an image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 151 of February 22.