Second World War soldier's medals for bravery stolen in Leyland burglary
"This is a truly despicable and shameful crime," say police.
Thieves have stolen medals awarded for a soldier's bravery during the Second World War after they ransacked a home in Leyland.
Lancashire Police have described the theft as "a truly despicable and shameful crime", saying the items are of "enormous sentimental value" to their owner.
The burglary took place between 9.25am and 11.05am on Wednesday, January 3 at a home in Southlands Drive, Moss Side. The thieves snatched two safes which had the medals, as well as cash and jewellery, locked inside.
Detectives are urging anyone who has seen the medals or knows where they might be to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information after a number of Second World War medals were stolen in Leyland.
"We were called at around 11.15am on Wednesday, January3 following reports of a burglary in Southlands Drive.
"Between 9.25am and 11.05am, offenders have gained entry into the house and taken two safes which included jewellery, cash and medals, similar to the one pictured, which were awarded for bravery during World War Two.
"We are appealing for information and the return of the items."
'Despicable and shameful'
DC Dave Hanna, of the South Burglary Team, added: "This is a truly despicable and shameful crime and we are urging anyone who has seen the medals, or knows where they are, to come forward.
"These items are of enormous sentimental value and we want the medals returned as soon as possible."
Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting the log number 0398 of January 3, 2023 or email [email protected]