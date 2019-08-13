Thieves break into Longridge home to steal personal items

Have your say

Police in Longridge are investigating a burglary after thieves broke into a home in Little Lane area.

The break in happened in near Little Lane in the early hours of Sunday, July 21, and the burglars took what police called "personal items" from the house.

Police want to speak to this man as part of their investigation.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the case.

In a Facebook post, Longridge officers asked the public for help identifying the man.

Anyone with information can email 4394@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact 101 and quote log 399 of the 21st July 2019.