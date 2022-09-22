South Ribble Police received a report of intruders breaking into the post office at Higher Walton, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 20.

A lone sergeant for Lancashire Police was able to quickly attend the scene, dealing with the intruders before back-up arrived.

A police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately for them, the experienced and ever diligent Sergeant Rick Kershaw was on duty and was only round the corner from the location looking for a Fiat Punto that had earlier made off from the Police. Kershaw swiftly made to the post office and on his own and without hesitation he entered the premises only to be greeted by four intruders.

The attempted theft took place at the Higher Walton post office on Tuesday.

“They had searched the premises and were moments away from escaping in possession of over £1000 worth of stock.

“On his own faced with four intruders Sgt Kershaw used robust commands to gain control of one males, whilst remaiming a one man barricade at the exit point to prevent the three remaining males from escaping.

“After what felt like an eternity, Sgt Kershaw was joined by PC Nicol and PC Habijanec who assisted in detaining the other three males.

“To add salt to the wounds the males had travelled to the location in the Fiat Punto which had earlier made off from the Police so this was subsequently seized.”

As a result of this incident, two men have received 28 and 26 week prison sentences respectively.