Paul Handley was arrested after stealing a bank card from a parked vehicle in the town on Monday, January 22.

He was also wanted after £58 worth of coffee and steak were stolen from a local store.

He was interviewed later that day and charged with two thefts, attempted theft.

Paul Handley was sentenced to four weeks in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at court and was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

