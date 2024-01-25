News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Thief stole bank card from parked vehicle in Rawtenstall before attempting to withdraw cash

A thief who stole a bank card from parked a vehicle in Rawtenstall before attempting to withdraw cash has been jailed.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Handley was arrested after stealing a bank card from a parked vehicle in the town on Monday, January 22.

He was also wanted after £58 worth of coffee and steak were stolen from a local store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was interviewed later that day and charged with two thefts, attempted theft.

Paul Handley was sentenced to four weeks in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Paul Handley was sentenced to four weeks in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Paul Handley was sentenced to four weeks in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at court and was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:CoffeePaul HandleyLancashireLancashire Police