Thief stole bank card from parked vehicle in Rawtenstall before attempting to withdraw cash
A thief who stole a bank card from parked a vehicle in Rawtenstall before attempting to withdraw cash has been jailed.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Handley was arrested after stealing a bank card from a parked vehicle in the town on Monday, January 22.
He was also wanted after £58 worth of coffee and steak were stolen from a local store.
He was interviewed later that day and charged with two thefts, attempted theft.
The 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at court and was sentenced to four weeks in prison.
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.