A man from Penwortham has been jailed for raping two women and trying to suffocate a third with a pillow.

Kieran Larbey, 22, of Mark Close, Penwortham, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for a catalogue of violent offences committed against his three young victims.

Larbey had been in relationships with the women and subjected each of them to violent and controlling behaviour.

His offending began when he was just 17, but justice caught up with Larbey on Tuesday when he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court for three offences of rape, two offences of suffocation, as well as charges of controlling and coercive behaviour, sexual assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Larbey pleaded guilty to the offences at a previous hearing in January.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was handed an extended licence period of four years and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

"They were terrified of him"

Detective Inspector Denise Fardella of Lancashire Police’s South Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “These were abhorrent offences committed by Larbey and I welcome the prison sentence imposed.

“The victims were all vulnerable and Larbey displayed violent and controlling behaviour towards them, they were terrified of him.

“Lancashire Police are committed to protecting women and girls, and we work tirelessly to bring offenders of sexual and violent crimes to justice.