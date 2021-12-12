These were the scenes in Preston as police cracked-down on nightclub drink spiking

Our photographer NEIL CROSS went out with police officers to see how the night went.
Lancashire Police has launched a new operation designed to protect pub and club goers in the run up to the busy festive period and beyond
Operation Night Guardian, which began on Friday night is the force’s response to deterring and detecting spiking offences.
Funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, it forms part of the Force’s Violence Against Women and Girls strategy
It is designed to create a safer environment and addressing personal safety concerns