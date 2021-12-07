We will update this story each day with the latest from court.

Bispham man breaks non-molestation order

A Bispham man broke a non-molestation order, which banned him from contacting his wife, just hours before it was due to run out.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Peter Feno, 65, arrived at the Fleetwood cafe she was at and sat down beside her, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

She managed to escape him and called the police from a toilet.

Feno, of Normandie Avenue, admitted breaching the order and was bailed until next month so pre-sentence reports can be carried out.