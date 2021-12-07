These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, December 6 to Friday, December 10, 2021
Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
We will update this story each day with the latest from court.
Bispham man breaks non-molestation order
A Bispham man broke a non-molestation order, which banned him from contacting his wife, just hours before it was due to run out.
Peter Feno, 65, arrived at the Fleetwood cafe she was at and sat down beside her, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
She managed to escape him and called the police from a toilet.
Feno, of Normandie Avenue, admitted breaching the order and was bailed until next month so pre-sentence reports can be carried out.
Defending, Gary McAnulty said Feno felt he had been set up so that his wife could apply for a restraining order when the family court-ordered non-molestation order ran out.