These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Preston - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour for April 2018 in each area. There were a total of 381 reports of antisocial behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Hill Street There were 3 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near Hill Street in April 2019

2. Malthouse Court There were 3 reports of anti-social behaviour in or nearMalthouse Courtin April 2019

3. Union Street There were 3 reports of anti-social behaviour in or nearUnion Streetin April 2019

4. Weston Street There were 3 reports of anti-social behaviour in or nearWeston Streetin April 2019

