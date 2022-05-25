These are the vehicles stopped by Lancashire's Road Police in and around Preston in the last week

From classic cars being driven anti-socially, to drivers testing positive for drugs, learner drivers deciding to go solo and vans being cloned, there have been plenty of seizures and arrests made in the Preston area.
Take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped below:
1. Classic Mercedes 190 seized
Police were tipped off about anti-social driving on Beacon Fell on May 22.
When officers attended, they observed this classic Mercedes 190 driving "in an anti-social manner" and stopped the car.
The driver was found to not have a licence or insurance so the vehicle was seized and driver reported.
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Van seized on motorway
Officers stopped this van on the M6 in Preston in the early hours of today (Wednesday).
They had received reports that it was being used by a disqualified driver and later found that although the driver had a licence, there were no working brake lights and the fuse box was held in using tie wraps.
The vehicle was prohibited and seized and the driver reported.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. No insurance
This van was seized by police on the M6 at Preston due to no insurance.
The MOT had expired in November 2021 and the driver has been reported for both offences.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Weaving between lanes
Following a report from a concerned member of the public about a vehicle weaving between the lanes, the driver of this vehicle was stopped on the M6 in Preston on May 21.
They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Photo: Lancashire Police