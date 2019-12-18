These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's court.

James John Cordell, 26, of Hatton Street, Adlington, Chorley, was given eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and 80 hours unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Deborah Raymond, 36, of Lancaster Road, Preston, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette in Garstang, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £168 costs.

Brandon Michael Raistrick, 19, of Euston Road, Morecambe, must do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation after admitting attempting to enter Shahi International Takeaway, with intent to steal.

Shaun Christopher Smith, 38, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was jailed for 12 days after admitting stealing two packets of razor blades, to the value of £45.98, and must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Jayne Louise Almond, 28, of Manor House Lane, Holme Slack, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing three bottles of perfume, and must pay a £15 surcharge and £85 costs.

Debbie Lupton, 36, of Kane Street, Preston, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette in Nelson, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £168 costs.

Barnaby Paul Emille Clegg, 34, of no fixed abode, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £10 fine, £33 surcharge and £85 costs.