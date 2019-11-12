These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, November, 12, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Violent inmate refused to go back to court

Preston Crown Court

A prison inmate who was found guilty of stabbing another convict with a homemade bladed weapon refused to attend Preston Crown Court for his sentencing.

Mark Coulburn, 30, of HMP Garth, Walton Lane, Leyland, did not attend his trial at Preston Crown Court either.

He had denied wounding fellow inmate Billy Moriarty with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on July 28 last year but was convicted by the jury of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

The other prisoner suffered several small puncture wounds to his upper left side and right shoulder blade, and a serious wound on his lower left back.

Footage of the incident, which happened as the pair queued at a ‘treatment hatch’ for medication at around 4.15pm on July 27, was caught on the prison’s CCTV system.

Prison staff later found the weapon, which had been thrown from a window, outside on the ground.

It is understood Coulburn is serving a lengthy sentence for slashing someone’s throat in Greater Manchester.

Judge Philip Parry adjourned his sentencing to November 14.

(proceeding)

Court snaps

Florentina Mitelescu, 27, of Water’s Edge Green, Garstang, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Champion, 20, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster, admits damaging car windows and must pay a £120 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Vickers, 38, of Dorman Road, Greenlands, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, and £85 costs.

Joby Kuzhippala Jose, 39, of Squires Wood, Fulwood, Preston, was given 40 hours of unpaid work and an 18 month road ban after admitting being drunk in charge of a child and drink driving.

Kathryn Molloy, 42, of Woodlark Drive, Chorley, got a curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to stop after an accident, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Hartley, 35, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly, but must pay a £20 surcharge.

Dale Johnson, 28, of Brindle Close, Scale Hall, Lancaster, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £276 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.