These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Michael Stephen Gault, 28, of Gillett Street, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £40 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

John Jeffrey Dawson, 43, of Moss Lane, New Longton, was banned for three years after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £350 fine, £35 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Sherellee Jennings, 45, of Torrisholme Road, Lancaster, was banned for 23 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £863 fine, £86 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Morgan, 19, of Perth Street, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting using threatening behaviour, and must pay a £21 surcharge and £85 costs.

Madaleine Winchester, 54, of The Willows, Chorley, admits driving without insurance and must pay a £50 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dale Thomason, 25, of Ainsley Road, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 18 months after admitting stealing a game console, coat and mountain bike from a Preston man, and must pay £100 compensation.

Stephen Brooks, 43, of Ashton Road, Lancaster, got a rehabilitation activity after admitting two counts of assaulting a woman, and must pay a £700 fine and £85 costs.

Kerry Addison, 39, of Halstead Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of not having a TV licence, and must pay a £60 fine and £120 costs.