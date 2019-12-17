These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Have your say

Here is the the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

John Bickerstaffe-Smith, 20, of Cypress Grove, Lostock Hall, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £300 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Kimberley Hardman, 31, of Ord Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 27 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £50 fine, £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colin Brown, 54, of Keepers Wood Way, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

A man has been charged with 22 shop thefts and escaping from custody. Joshua Corey, 26, of Lockside Road, Preston, will appear before Preston Crown Court.

Kristen Allen, of Langton Lane, Wrea Green, near Preston, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle, and must pay a £220 fine, £42.50 back duty and £85 costs.

Sarah Mansfield, 18, Devonshire Road, Morecambe, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after admitting criminal damage.

A hearing will take place today for a man accused of a sexual attack in Lancaster on New Year’s day. Sean Worley, 26, of HMP Wymott, is expected to appear before Preston Crown Court by video link.

Marcus Grange, 29, of Chain Road, and Luke Hatfield, 31, of Alworth Road, both Manchester, face sentence today for possessing a shotgun in Chorley.

David Berry 59, of Albert Court, Lancaster, was banned from driving for 25 months after admitting drink driving, and was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 towards costs.

Alexandra Hayles-Balshaw, 24, of Knowlys Grove, Heysham, Lancaster, was banned from driving for 16 months after admitting drink driving, and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 towards her costs.

Susan Heaton, 36, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was given four weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing goods worth £100 from Boots and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Hannah Stewart, 26, of Connaught Road, Lancaster, admits assaulting a woman and damaging her i-Phone, and was ordered to pay £130 compensation, a £40 fine, and £85 towards costs.