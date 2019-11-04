These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - November 4, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man had knives at Preston docklands

A man who was found at Preston Docks armed with bladed weapons has been prosecuted before the courts.

Paul Anthony Michael Hopkins, of Tulketh Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was seen on July 18 last year with a meat cleaver and a small kitchen knife, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 43-year-old was not present for his court hearing and the offences were proven in his absence.

The bench at Preston Magistrate’s’ Court ordered him to have alcohol treatment for nine months and imposed a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hopkins must pay a £120 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also found guilty of a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on the same date.

The court ordered the knives to be seized and destroyed.

Victim suffered actual bodily harm

An attacker who left his victim with a permanent injury has avoided an immediate jail term.

Dion Miller, who is also known as Dion Fisher, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, pleaded guilty to causing the man actual bodily harm in a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

It relates to an incident on April 14 last year.

The bench jailed the 25-year-old for 23 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and said it was a “sustained assault resulting in a permanent injury”

The court was told if he was sent to prison immediately he would lose his home and it would have a detrimental effect on his mental health and his young family.

He got a rehabilitation requirement, and must pay £371.50 compensation.

Court snaps

Lisa Burgess, 41, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing towels, and must pay £59 compensation to TK Maxx and £85 costs.

Corinne Austin, 56, of Duke Street, Chorley, was found guilty of failing to have a TV licence and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Andrew Stephenson, 42, of Clarendon Road East, Morecambe, was given a rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing a green baseball bat in public, and threatening behaviour, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan James Leniewski, 37, of Holman Street, Preston, was discharged conditionally for three months after admitting possessing cannabis, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Michael Anthony Jennings, 32, of Hodder Avenue, Chorley, was banned for six months after admitting driving without insurance and using threatening behaviour, and must pay a £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Martin John Fisher, 36, of The Martindales, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, got four weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting assault and must have alcohol treatment and pay £100 compensation.

Shaune Paul Ianson, 43, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, got a curfew after admitting stealing three counts of stealing alcohol, and must pay £240.50 compensation.

Rebecca Victoria Houghton, 19, of Brown Street, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £100 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Steven Jones, 27, of HMP Risley, Warrington, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting a sexual assault on a woman in Leyland.