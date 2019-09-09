These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 9, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston#s courts.

Man had a knife in public

Preston Crown Court

A man who had a blade in public has had his jail term suspended after a court heard he was addressing his substance misuse by going into rehabilitation.

Brett Joel Albin, of Shaw Street, Deepdale, Preston, was seen with the Stanley type knife in James Street, Frenchwood, Preston, on February 2, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told by prosecutors.

The 44-year-old defendant denied the offence but was found guilty of possession of a bladed article after a trial.

The bench imposed six months in prison but suspended it for 12 months.

Albin was also given a curfew and must pay a £115 surcharge as well as £200 towards his costs.

The court said it was prepared to sentence him without a pre-sentence report due to his previous custodial sentences and “clear custody guidance” for weapons and blade offences.

Two men victims of affray

A man who threatened two men while in possession of a cosh has been jailed for six months.

Anthony Welsh, of Dogford Road, Oldham, was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon after a trial, and had already admitted two counts of affray in a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

It relates to an incident the 58-year-old became involved in on Holme Road, Deepdale, Preston on May 25 this year.

The bench said the offences were serious enough to merit custody due to the threats made and distress caused to the victims, who feared unlawful violence would be used.

They ordered the weapon to be destroyed.

He must also pay each of the men £50 compensation but no order for costs was made.

Court snaps:

Elizabeth Catherine Despard, 25, of Elm Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, got a rehabilitation requirement after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Adam Robert Moorby, 27, of Wellington Road, Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging a kitchen door and bedroom door, and must pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Troy Papol, 23, of Acrefield, Bamber Bridge, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette outside a police station and must pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Barnes, 42, of Norland Drive, Heysham, Morecambe, was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Francis Fox, 25, of Daisy Meadow, Bamber Bridge, got a curfew, restraining order and 12 month road ban after admitting assaulting a woman and taking a vehicle without consent, and must pay £300 compensation, an £85 surcharge, and £300 costs.

Aaron Salt, 23, of St Paul’s Court, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

George Michael Whalley, 82, of Rose Terrace, Ashton, Preston, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £350 fine, £35 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Bracken, 27, of Granville Road, Lancaster, admits possessing amphetamines and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Graham Denison, 45, of Melling Court, Morecambe, got a curfew after admitting using racially aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour.