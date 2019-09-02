These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, September 2, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Prolific shop thief is sent to prison

Preston Crown Court

A woman who stole hundreds of pounds of products from shops during a crime spree has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Susan Anne Heaton, 36, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was subject to a suspended jail term at the time of the offences.

She stole food worth £542 at Co-op in Heysham in January 2019.

Preston magistrates heard she also stole £115 of goods on February 1

On February 5 she stole meat from One Stop, Lancaster Road Torrisholme .

And her offending continued in March when she stole items from Co-op in Heysham.

The bench ruled custody was necessary as at the time she was subject to post sentence supervision, and her previous record also aggravated the offences.

The chairman said it was a “spree of offending” committed shortly after her release from another jail term.

Man admits he spat at an officer

A man who spat at and threatened a police officer in a hospital has been jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year.

Michael Thomas Rigby, of Plungington Road, Plunginton, Preston, admits assaulting police officer Richard Barnes while he was in drink.

He also admits threatening PC Barnes and another police colleague, as well as possessing cannabis.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the offences happened on April 21 in Blackpool.

The bench ordered the 26-year-old to do unpaid work for 150 hours.

He must pay compensation of £200 to the officer, as well as a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

He also got a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Court news

Gary Crichton, 33, of Lawson Street, Preston, admits destroying a woman’s mirror and lamp and must pay a £169 fine, £140 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Patrick Joseph Clifford, 28, of Tulketh Crescent, Ashton, Preston, got a curfew after he was found guilty of assault and damaging a woman’s phone, and must pay £500 compensation, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Mault, 52, of Chaddock Street, got 122 days suspended for 12 months, 40 hours unpaid work, and a rehabilitation requirement after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £450 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kate Wareing, 33, of Wilton Place, Leyland, admits using an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £220 fine, £38.75 back duty, and £85 costs.

Karl Tucker, 56, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, was found guilty of using an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £440 fine, £97.50 back duty, and £85 costs.

Damien Lee Withers, 30, of Harcourt Road, Lancaster, admits stealing meat and blankets and must pay £99 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Jordan Varley, 25, Ackhurst Wood Close, Chorley, was jailed for two weeks after admitting sending a threatening communication in breach of a non molestation order, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £50 costs.

Lisa Holmes, 44, of St Vincent’s Road, Preston, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette outside a chip shop and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £168 costs.

Jade Irwin, 28, of Higher Croft, Penwortham, was found guilty of failing to keep to keep a dog on a lead in a public space and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.