These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 28, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Man who dropped cocaine on ground

A father-of-two tried to drop wraps of crack cocaine on the ground after spotting two police officers in an alleyway.

Dillan Daly, 24, of Arnhem Road, Callon, Preston, was found to have three wraps, two mobile phones and cash on him.

He has since admitted possession of a class A drug.

Defending at Preston Magistrates’ Court, Ivan Dickinson said asked the court to consider a conditional discharge and said: “ He’s not been trouble for five years.

“Since that salutary experience he’s not used any drugs since then.

“He simply says he won’t touch the stuff again.”

District Judge Margaret McCormack imposed a £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge.

She added: “ He’s not getting a discharge for three wraps of class A drugs but nice try.

“Lets hope he’s learnt his lesson.”

Rail shop burglar is sent to prison

A man who burgled a Preston shop has been sent to prison.

Paul Wishart, currently of HMP Liverpool, entered the Whistle Stop convenience store, which is inside Preston Railway Station on Butler Street, Preston, as a trespasser.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 62-year-old intruder stole a haul of cigarettes and tobacco, which were valued at £1,200, during the incident on October 24, 2018.

He was later prosecuted by the British Transport Police.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court was told Wishart was on prison licence for another offence at the time.

He was given 12 weeks in jail.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Court snaps

Robin McCrossen, 41, of Park Road, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Singleton, 33, of Byron Road,Morecambe, was discharged for two years after admitting stealing a man’s gold wedding ring, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Schofield, 21, of Back Ashby Street, Chorley, admits possessing cannabis and must pay a £51 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jackie Rose, 58, of George Street, Leyland, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Hunter, 30, of Great Gill, Walmer Bridge got a restraining order after admitting damaging a car wing mirror and must pay £116.40 compensation and £85 costs.

Joseph Adams, 34, of Bishopsgate, Lancaster, admits possessing cocaine and being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £256 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jodie Lauren Miller, 24, of St Mary’s Road, Bamber Bridge, was found guilty of assaulting a PC and racially aggravated abusive behaviour, and must pay compensation of £75.

Mark Walmsley, 45, of Webster Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was discharged conditionally for a year after admitting stealing groceries worth £137.06 from Morrisons, and must pay a £21 surcharge.

Carl Davies, 31, of Hopwood Street, Preston, must have alcohol treatment and do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a PC, and must pay compensation of £75.

Donna Marie Gray, 39, of no fixed abode, was bound over for six months in the sum of £50 after admitting breaching the peace.