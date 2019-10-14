These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, October 14, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Burglar struck at city student halls

A man has admitted burgling a hall of residence.

Shaun Anthony Beresford, who gave his address as Edward Street, Lancaster, entered the foyer of Victoria Court Penny Street, Lancaster on June 13.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told while inside, the 36-year-old intruder had stolen a resident’s mountain bike to the value of £400.

The court heard Beresford was operating as a ‘professional thief’.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and must pay £400 compensation.

The bench committed the defendant to prison for 18 weeks.

In addition, he was recalled to serve the remainder of a previous jail sentence from which he had been out on licence.

The bench said the offence was serious and was aggravated by being subject to a community sentence at the time.

Benefit fraudster living with partner

A woman has pleaded guilty to committing a benefit fraud.

Sabrina Amanda Seddon, of Lindsay Avenue, Leyland, was prosecuted by South Ribble Borough Council after the authority discovered she was living as husband and wife with her partner.

The offences took place over a period between January 2015 and May 2017.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard her new circumstances affected the 33-year-old’s entitlement to a housing benefit claim from the authority.

The bench gave her a 12 month conditional discharge.

She was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £160 towards her costs.

To report benefit fraud call the National Benefit Fraud Hotline on 0800 854440.

Court snaps

Gareth Nightingale, 25, of Howard Road, Chorley, was found guilty of stealing perfume and must pay a £180 fine, £141 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £125 costs.

Martin White, 27, of no fixed abode, admits using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Delaney, 35, of Hothersall Lane, Preston, must participate in the Building Better Relationships programme and do 100 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay £125 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Stephen Griffiths, 34, of Stockdale Crescent, Bamber Bridge, got a rehabilitation requirement after admitting possessing cannabis and assaulting a woman, and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bryan Lennon, 41, of Lancaster Road, Lancaster, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting flouting a restraining order and a suspended jail term and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Stacey Burns, 35, of Stocks Road, Ashton, Preston, was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £50 after admitting breaching the peace.

Benjamin Shiels, 27, of Calico Drive, Bamber Bridge, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting assault, and must also pay £150 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Geoffrey Lamb, 49, of Monica Grove, Levenshulme, Manchester, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a PC in Preston, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ahmed Bapu, 27, of Brockholes View, Preston, got 12 months suspended for 12 months and 150 hours unpaid work after admitting possessing a locking knife in Lostock Hall in an incident in 2017, and must pay £620 costs.