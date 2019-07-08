These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, July 8, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Paint ‘exploded’ over possessions

Preston's courts

A man who trashed a house in Preston has been hauled before the courts.

Robert David Matthews, who gave his address as Preston Road, Standish, Wigan, had denied a charge of criminal damage, but he was found guilty after a trial.

The 56-year-old damaged a nest of tables in the address and smashed a 2’ x 4’ double glazed window.

He then hurled a five litre tin of paint that is said to have “exploded” over the walls and door.

This caused a further £160 of damage to the woman’s home.

The incident happened on February 13 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

The bench imposed a restraining order and ordered him to pay £160 compensation to his victim.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £300 towards his prosecution costs.

Convicted rapist flouts requirement

A registered sex offender has admitted flouting his notification requirements.

Callum Dimmock was jailed in 2008 for six years for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Dimmock, who was 19 at the time, had claimed he thought she was 15.

Now 30, and of Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, Preston, he is under the watchful eye of the authorities.

However, a court heard on October 1 last year he failed to notify police in South Shields, near Newcastle, of a new address he was staying at, within the three days that are required by law.

Dimmock was ordered to pay a £266 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Sex offenders have to follow strict monitoring rules after they have been convicted of an offence.

Court snaps

Ryan Brown, of Ambleside Road, Lancaster, was found guilty of failing to comply with a requirement under the Environment Act to give information, and must pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Hicks, 26, of Sycamore Grove, Morecambe, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing four crates of lager, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Maegan Lathrope, 31, of Fix Street, Preston, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting two shop thefts during the period of a suspended sentence.

Darren Greenham, 41, of Mallowdale Avenue, Morecambe, was banned for 16 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £135 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Paul Reilly, 38, of Waterloo Road, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a railway station, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Daniel Ryan, 29, of Buckingham Road, Morecambe, got a restraining order and must do 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting criminal damage and assaulting a PC, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Yates, 24, of Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, was banned for two years and must have alcohol treatment after admitting drink driving. He was fined£50, with a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Declan McAteer, 25, of Robin Hey, Leyland, got a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman, damaging a shop window and theft, and must pay £75 compensation.

Michelle Wilson, 29, of Granville Road, Chorley, was discharged for six months after admitting assaulting a man, and must pay a £20 surcharge.