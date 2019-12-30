These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, December 30, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Iain Norton, 45, of Douglas Avenue, Wesham, Preston, was banned for three years after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £132 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Preston Crown Court

Luke Altham, 18, of Whalley Road, Lancaster, was discharged for 12 months after admitting handling a stolen scooter, damaging it, and possessing cannabis, and must pay £190 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cameron Birtwistle, 27, of Farringdon Close, Preston, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Lauren Brown, 29, of Dodgson Road, Preston, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Ian Mercer, 49, of Silvester Road, Chorley admitted dropping a cigarette and must pay a £40 fine and £85 costs.

James Gabbott, 41, of Glenluce Drive, Preston, got 18 weeks in jail, suspended for a year, and must have alcohol treatment, after admitting using violence to secure entry to a home in Bamber Bridge.

Callum Entwistle, 21, of Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, was discharged for 18 months and must pay £85 costs after admitting threatening behaviour and resisting a PC.

Jennifer Curley, 33, Duke Street, Bamber Bridge, was found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare, and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Dwayne Barnes, 28, of Southwark Road, Preston, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting possessing an offensive weapon - a wooden snooker cue extension - on East Street, Preston, due to his record.

Eamon Maughan, 20, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, must do 90 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a Chorley man, and must pay £100 compensation.

Jamie Young, 28, of Shuttleworth Road, Preston, was bound over for six months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace in Preston on October 22.