These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, August 26, 2019

Here is this week's round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Illicit tobacco was seized at resort

Preston Crown Court

A trader who supplied counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco products that did not comply with standardised labelling laws has appeared in court.

Osma Said, of Elmina Road, Swindon, supplied the products at a shop in Morecambe, Lancaster Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 40-year-old was caught selling or having possession of illicit products on seven occasions between November 2018 and January 2019.

In January, Trading Standards officers seized 28 packs of Richmond branded cigarettes and 122 packs of Regal branded cigarettes which were found to bear a fake trademark belonging to Imperial Tobacco Limited

He was given an electronic curfew, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £406 costs.

The bench ordered the cigarettes and tobacco to be forfeited

Abusive suspect refused breath test

A suspected drink driver who abused police after he was involved in a road accident has appeared in court.

Adnrzej Falkiewicz, of Selborne Street, Preston, was involved in a collision on April 12 in Preston in a Ford Focus, but refused to give a breath test and became abusive, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard

The 38-year-old motorist was given 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to do unpaid work for 200 hours, following the incident on New Hall Lane,

He admits failing to give a specimen, driving without insurance and driving a car he had declared to be off the road.

He must pay a £115 surcharge, and £85 costs, and is disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Court snaps

Alan Orr, 43, of Parr Lane, Eccleston, Chorley, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette outside Blackburn College and must pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Elleray, 37, of Daisy Bank, Lancaster, admits assaulting a man and damaging a wall in a care home, and must pay a £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Barden, 48, of Old Croft, Fulwood, Preston, admits using an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £660 fine, £83.34 back duty, and £85 costs.

John Birtles, of Glenluce Drive, Preston, admits using an unlicensed vehicle and must pay a £440 fine, £315 back duty, and £85 costs.

Alessio Rosi, 29, of Perthshire Grove, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was banned for six months after being found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul McCready, 47, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting twice stealing food from a supermarket, and must pay £7 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Clarkson, 42, of Coniston Road, Lancaster, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting assaulting a woman, and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Collette Patricia Taylor, 36, of Lordsome Road, Heysham, got a curfew and 12 month ban after admitting possessing cocaine and drink driving, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholas Ellis, 42, of no fixed abode, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.