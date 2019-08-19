These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, August 19, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston's courts.

Prison convict was caught with phone

Preston Crown Court

A criminal who was caught with a mobile phone inside a prison will have to serve an extra six months in prison.

Reece Lawrence Huskinson, of HMP Preston, was serving a 40 month jail term imposed by Preston Crown Court.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told between January 5 and 21 this year, he possessed a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information

The 24-year-old inmate pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

In July, the government announced plans to install in-cell phones in 20 prisons to tackle the flow of illegal mobiles and reduce tension on wings.

Queues for public phones on the landings can act as a trigger for violence and fuel demand for illicit mobile phones, the Ministry of Justice said.

Accident motorist who left the scene

A woman who fled an accident scene has appeared in court.

Lyndsey Baxter, of Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, was involved in a crash on March 7 on North Road, Preston, while driving a Vauxhall Mokka.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard while turning into a junction she had crossed over line markings and hit a static Lexus car.

The vehicle had suffered significant front end damage, but the 39-year-old left the scene.

She pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident

She was ordered to pay a £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs by Preston magistrates.

She was also given seven penalty points.

Court snaps

Benjamin David, 38, of Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting entering the Smoke and Grill, Walker Street, Preston, with intent to steal.

Ionut Sandu, 33, of Arnhem Road, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Higginson, 19, of Fylde Road, Preston, admits stealing sunglasses from Specsavers and must pay a £120 fine, and £30 surcharge.

Jordan Butterworth, 21, of Stocks Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 24 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £523 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Warren, 22, of Felton Way, Much Hoole, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drug driving, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Roderick Greaves, 62, of Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe, got a curfew and restraining order after being found guilty of possessing a knuckle duster and assault.

Alex Cook, 21, of Leyland Road, Penwortham, Preston, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving, and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Hodgson, 18, of Richmond Green, Carlisle, was found guilty of going onto the pitch at the Globe Arena, Morecambe, during a game and must pay a £75 fine, £30 surcharge and £300 costs.

Corinne Ballantyne, 32, of Dodgson Road, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing air fresheners, and must pay £64 compensation.

Rory Renaghan, 22, of Geoffrey Street, Preston, must do 60 hours unpaid work after admitting assault, and must pay £75 compensation.