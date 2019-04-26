These are the Lancashire criminals who have been jailed in the last two months It's been a busy few months for our courts. Taken from our crime section on the Lancashire Post website, these court cases resulted in jail for the offenders: 1. Shane Brady Shane Brady, from Morecambe, pleaded guilty to five burglaries, two attempted burglaries, four counts of handling stolen goods and two thefts. He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison other Buy a Photo 2. Dylan Quayle, Philip Sharrock, Jason Booth and Joshua Penney Members of a gang which targeted and stole high performance cars in a series of burglaries in the Chorley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Ormskirk areas have been jailed. other Buy a Photo 3. Zeeshan and Adnan Khan and their cousin Hamza Khan Adnan Khan was given 15 months, Zeeshan Khan 31 months and Hamza Khan handed four years and three months for flooding the streets of East Lancashire with drugs other Buy a Photo 4. Mark Hughes Mark Hughes, 28, directed and instructed youngsters in Lancashire and across the globe as he viewed and recorded the sickening abuse from his West Lancashire home. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4