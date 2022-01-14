These are the faces and stories of 15 Preston and Lancashire criminals locked up in 2021

1. Liam Wilkinson, left, and Sean Fisher

Two disgruntled thugs who embarked on a revenge arson attack after they were thrown out of a house party during the first lockdown were jailed in March. Sean Fisher, 25, of no fixed abode, and Liam Wilkinson, 30, of Pennine Road, Chorley, posted materials doused in an accelerant through the postbox of a home while three people were still inside, then set fire to it. Wilkinson saw a three-year licence period put on top of his six year and one month jail term while Fisher was jailed for five and a half years.