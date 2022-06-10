These are the anti-social behaviour hotspots in Preston city centre

While the data for May is not yet available, Police UK, have published the figures for April 2022 - the most recent period recorded.

They show that there were 118 reports of anti-social behaviour in Preston city centre.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance. If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.

Here are the hotspots across Preston, listed from lowest to highest, with more than five reports of anti-social behaviour:

1. Junction of Church Street and Avenham Street There were 5 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near Junction of Church Street and Avenham Street during April 2022

2. Main Spirit Weind There were 5 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near Junction of Main Spirit Weind during April 2022

3. Lancaster Road There were 5 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near Junction of Lancaster Road during April 2022

4. Fishergate There were 6 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near Fishergate during April 2022