These are some of the motoring offences Lancashire Police have tackled over the long Easter weekend

2. Cloned Mazda on M6

This cloned Mazda was boxed in by the police as it travelled out of Lancashire on the M6 on April 16. The driver earnt themselves a ticket as wide as the car and the vehicle was seized. Cloning a vehicle is when a criminal copies the identity of another vehicle by stealing or duplicating their registration plates. Often criminals will then use the cloned vehicle to carry out further crime or avoid speeding or parking fines.

Photo: Lancashire Police