These are some of the biggest cannabis farm busts in Lancashire so far this year
Police in Lancashire have had a busy 2019 so far as they continue to target cannabis farms across the county.
Hidden in the attics of sleepy suburban homes, industrial units, abandoned buildings and even the vacant premises of a high street shop - cannabis farms are being uncovered in the midst of everyday Lancashire life.
February 16, 2019, Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley - Two men were arrested after cannabis plants worth more than 50,000 were seized in a raid.