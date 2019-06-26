A cannabis farm set up discovered in Preston

These are some of the biggest cannabis farm busts in Lancashire so far this year

Police in Lancashire have had a busy 2019 so far as they continue to target cannabis farms across the county.

Hidden in the attics of sleepy suburban homes, industrial units, abandoned buildings and even the vacant premises of a high street shop - cannabis farms are being uncovered in the midst of everyday Lancashire life.

February 16, 2019, Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley - Two men were arrested after cannabis plants worth more than 50,000 were seized in a raid.
March 11, 2019, Smith Street, Nelson - Firefighters found a cannabis farm with more than 40 plants after being called out to a flood at a home. Police seized the crop.
May 19, 2019, Suffolk Road, Preston - Firefighters discovered a cannabis farm after responding to a fire at a terraced home. More than 20 plants were seized by police.
January 17, 2019, Fecitt Brow, Blackburn - More than 200 plants were seized at a home in Blackburn, with an estimated street value of 150,000.
