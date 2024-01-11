Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man was arrested after a high speed police chase through Chorley and Leyland this afternoon (Thursday, January 11).

Unmarked police cars led the chase as they pursued a stolen Peugeot for miles before forcing the driver to a stop using a stinger outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane.

Some drivers were hit by the reckless driver of the stolen car while others reported hair-raising near-misses as police frantically pursued the out-of-control Peugeot at high-speed.

The frenzied chase ended with the driver encircled by the undercover Tac Ops squad as a young man was dragged out of the burnt orange Peugeot 3008 and placed in handcuffs.

A white Transit van was damaged at the scene of the capture, but no one appeared injured in the commotion which left a bumper and bits of debris scattered across the road.

You can watch our footage from the scene in our video player.

The young driver was arrested and led into the back of a police van

The driver was arrested and led into the back of a police van while officers diverted traffic down Bent Lane, leading to delays around the town during rush hour.