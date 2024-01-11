Chorley and Leyland police chase sees driver of stolen Peugeot caught with stinger outside Tesco Express
A frantic police chase saw a fleet of police cars - including unmarked Tac Ops - give chase during rush hour.
A young man was arrested after a high speed police chase through Chorley and Leyland this afternoon (Thursday, January 11).
Unmarked police cars led the chase as they pursued a stolen Peugeot for miles before forcing the driver to a stop using a stinger outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane.
Some drivers were hit by the reckless driver of the stolen car while others reported hair-raising near-misses as police frantically pursued the out-of-control Peugeot at high-speed.
The frenzied chase ended with the driver encircled by the undercover Tac Ops squad as a young man was dragged out of the burnt orange Peugeot 3008 and placed in handcuffs.
A white Transit van was damaged at the scene of the capture, but no one appeared injured in the commotion which left a bumper and bits of debris scattered across the road.
The driver was arrested and led into the back of a police van while officers diverted traffic down Bent Lane, leading to delays around the town during rush hour.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.