The faces of 10 murderers jailed in 2023 for their horrific crimes in Lancashire

4 . Blackburn murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep while her daughter slept upstairs jailed

Anthony Stinson, 31, came across Charlotte Wilcock on the evening of March 3 as she smoked a cigarette on her doorstep in Primrose Terrace, Blackburn. He then kicked her and stabbed her to death with a Stanley knife in her hallway. Ms Wilcock’s 15-month-old daughter was left alone upstairs until police officers discovered her the next day. The 31-year-old mother, who did not know Stinson, was found dead behind her front door. Stinson pleaded guilty to Ms Wilcock’s murder at Preston Crown Court in August. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years and two months. Photo: Lancashire Police