News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Terrified' Longridge shop workers left 'shaken' after being held at knifepoint during robbery

A 60-year-old Longridge man has been arrested after “terrified” shop workers were held at knifepoint during a robbery.

By Laura Longworth
13 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:33am

Police received a 999 call on Friday at 9-41pm when a man threatened two staff members at the Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge, leaving them “shaken”.

The suspect forced the shop workers to open the till before stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes and leaving the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No staff members were physically harmed during the incident.

The Co-op in Berry Lane, Longridge.
Most Popular

Following extensive enquiries, officers have identified and arrested a 60-year old-male who is now in police custody awaiting interview.