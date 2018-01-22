Teens sentenced after being found with cache of weapons at Preston train station

Two teenagers have been sentenced after they were discovered carrying a terrifying cache of weapons, including a machete, at Preston train station.

Cameron Bibby, aged 19, of Windrush Crescent, Barrow, and Daniel Lewis Oliver, also 19, of East View, Walton le Dale, Preston, were sentenced at Preston Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Both were sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Bibby also received a two week jail term suspended for 12 months for possession of cannabis to run concurrently.

They were also ordered to carry out 250 hours of community service and each must pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.



Details regarding the case have only just been revealed by Lancashire Police.

Bibby was stopped by a British Transport Police officer at Preston station on August 5 last year following a report that he was carrying a blade concealed in the waistband of his jeans.

He and Oliver had been travelling together but Oliver left the station when Bibby was apprehended by the officer, say police.



Arresting officers also described how on arrest a large machete was retrieved from the inside of Bibby’s jeans. Bibby claimed he had been holding the weapon for Oliver but while in custody, a large combat knife was also found in a carrier bag belonging to Bibby.



Police then began a search for Oliver who was detained shortly afterwards by a Lancashire Police officer.



A search of Oliver produced a butterfly knife which had been concealed in the waistband of his boxer shorts.



Investigating officer Chris Biggs said: “Despite Bibby and Oliver claiming that the machete and knives were not intended for malicious purposes, items such as these are weapons which can be dangerous and it is illegal to carry them in a public place.

"Carrying items like these can understandably cause alarm and panic among members of the public.

“Hopefully lessons have been learned and both Oliver and Bibby recognise the seriousness of their actions.”

The case was heard at Preston Magistrates Court on January 4.