Teenagers handed life sentences for murder of Preston boy Sarmad Al-Saidi

Today, at Preston Crown Court, Jamie Dixon, 19, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Sarmad, who was fatally stabbed with a hunting knife and a machete on December 23, 2020.

Sarmad died at Royal Preston Hospital on the evening of December 27, having never regained consciousness.

Dixon was found guilty of the boy's murder on July 27 and was today ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars.

Left to right - Assad Hussain, 17, Jamie Dixon, 19, and Lemar Forbes, 17 have today been sentenced for their roles in the murder of Preston boy Sarmad Rami Al-Saidi, 16, in Preston in December 2020

His two accomplices, both aged 17, also appeared for sentencing.

Lemar Forbes, 17, pleaded guilty to murder on the eve of the trial and has also been sentenced to life and will serve a minimum of 15 years.

The third boy, Assad Hussain, 17, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH. He has been sentenced to five years.