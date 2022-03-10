Teenager's 'Brief Encounter' got him in trouble

Aaron Alty of Alexandra Road, Preston, met the friend at Lancaster station after getting off a Glasgow bound train .

However he was seen by police who knew the duo were banned from seeing each other.

Alty admitted breaching the order at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

His lawyer Robert Castle said: “It was a brief encounter in the film sense."