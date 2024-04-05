Teenager wanted by Lancashire Police after shopkeeper threatened with ‘machete-type knife’ in Burnley
The robbery happened in the early hours of the morning.
A shopkeeper was threatened with a machete-type knife at Kitchens Garage on Trafalgar Street at around 4.45am on Friday.
Money was then taken from the till.
Officers later released CCTV images of a teenager they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate these stills aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise the man, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact 101, quoting log 0143 of April 5.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.