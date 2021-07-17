Teenager sexually assaulted near Dunkirk Hall in Leyland

Lancashire Police say the 17-year-old was attacked in Dunkirk Lane, near the junction with Schleswig Way, at around 2.15am this morning (Saturday, July 17).

The force did not say exactly were the assault took place, but officers had cordoned off a ginnel next to the traffic lights on the Moss-side end of Dunkirk Lane.

CSI have been carrying out a forensic investigation in the area today, but Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.17am today (July 17) to reports a 17-year-old girl had been subjected to a sexual assault in Dunkirk Road, Leyland, around an hour earlier.

"No arrest has been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We would ask any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the time which has captured anybody acting suspiciously in the area to contact police straight away."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0279 of July 17, 2021.