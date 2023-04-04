News you can trust since 1886
Teenager points ‘BB gun’ at bus driver before shouting ‘bang’ in Leyland

A teenager pointed a suspected BB gun at a bus driver before shouting “bang” in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST

A Stagecoach bus had stopped on Golden Hill Lane, near to the Queens pub, to allow a passenger to get off.

While it was stationary, a group of young men walked past the bus.

One of the group pointed a metallic weapon – possibly a BB gun – at the bus driver before shouting “bang”.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a teenager in connection with a public order offence in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a teenager in connection with a public order offence in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He then walked off in the direction of the Railway pub.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 10.

On Tuesday (March 4), police released a CCTV image of a teenager they wanted to speak to in connection with the offence.

The offender was wearing dark clothing, possibly a blue/grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the suspect should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1138 of January 10, 2023.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.