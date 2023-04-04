A Stagecoach bus had stopped on Golden Hill Lane, near to the Queens pub, to allow a passenger to get off.

While it was stationary, a group of young men walked past the bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the group pointed a metallic weapon – possibly a BB gun – at the bus driver before shouting “bang”.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a teenager in connection with a public order offence in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He then walked off in the direction of the Railway pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 10.

On Tuesday (March 4), police released a CCTV image of a teenager they wanted to speak to in connection with the offence.

The offender was wearing dark clothing, possibly a blue/grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the suspect should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1138 of January 10, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad