Teenager left seriously injured following crash on Garstang Road as police appeal for witnesses
Police were called to a report of a collision between a Toyota Aygo and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike on Garstang Road in Claughton on Brock at 2:05pm yesterday.
The rider of the motorbike, a boy in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sgt. Phil Baxendale, of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a teenager with some very serious injuries. My thoughts are with him, and his family at this time.
“We’re asking that if you witnessed this collision, or if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage on Garstang Road, around the time of the collision, to please get in touch.”
You can contact us on 101 or [email protected] quoting log 0759 of April 10.