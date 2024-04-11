Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a report of a collision between a Toyota Aygo and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike on Garstang Road in Claughton on Brock at 2:05pm yesterday.

The rider of the motorbike, a boy in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision has left a teenager seriously injured.

Sgt. Phil Baxendale, of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a teenager with some very serious injuries. My thoughts are with him, and his family at this time.

“We’re asking that if you witnessed this collision, or if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage on Garstang Road, around the time of the collision, to please get in touch.”