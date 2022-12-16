Teenager ‘forensically-linked to assault’ after member of staff spat at over ticket dispute at Preston railway station
A teenager has been arrested after a member of staff was assaulted at Preston railway station.
A member of staff was punched in the face and spat on in a dispute over a lack of a train ticket in June.
A suspect was forensically-linked to the assault following an investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A 17-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday (December 16).
Spit kits allow staff to take saliva samples and protect them from contamination before sending them for forensic analysis