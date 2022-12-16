News you can trust since 1886
Teenager ‘forensically-linked to assault’ after member of staff spat at over ticket dispute at Preston railway station

A teenager has been arrested after a member of staff was assaulted at Preston railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 2:03pm

A member of staff was punched in the face and spat on in a dispute over a lack of a train ticket in June.

A suspect was forensically-linked to the assault following an investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested after a member of staff was assaulted at Preston railway station (Credit: Malc McDonald)
A 17-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday (December 16).

Spit kits allow staff to take saliva samples and protect them from contamination before sending them for forensic analysis