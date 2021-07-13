Teenager caught with machete near Lancaster cycle track arrested

Police seized the weapon - which appears to be around 30cm in length - on the cycle track near Salt Ayre Leisure Centre today (July 13).

A 19-year-old man from Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

"We would like to reassure the public that we are actively targeting these areas and those found in possession of items such as these will be robustly dealt with," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers seized this weapon from a 19-year-old man in Lancaster. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else, and if you are caught you will be arrested.

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon - even in self-defence - can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to 4 years.

The police can also search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

The maximum prison sentence for carrying a knife is four years, but if you use the knife in a crime or to injure someone the penalties are a lot worse.

The teenager was arrested following a police chase in Waverley Park. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, e.g. a Swiss Army knife (a "lock knife" does not come into the category of "folding pocket knife" because it is not immediately foldable at all times)

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (including a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Good reasons for carrying a knife

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes, e.g. the kirpan some Sikhs carry

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.

To find out more, visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

