Lancashire Police charge teenagers after incident at Walton-le-Dale Spar
Two 17-year-olds were allegedly armed with knives during the attack.
Two teenagers have been charged after another youth was assaulted at a Spar store in Walton-le-Dale.
Police were called to the shop in Sandringham Road on New Year's Eve (December 31) where the victim was ambushed by two teenager at 5.48pm.
The boy was assaulted and allegedly threatened with a knife before his two assailants fled the scene before police arrived.
Officers later arrested two 17-year-olds who have since been charged with multiple offences including common assault and possession of knives. The pair can't be named for legal reasons due to their age.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Sandringham Road, Walton-le-Dale, at 5.48pm on December 31, to a report of an assault.
"Our officers attended and found that a teenager had been assaulted. Two 17-year-old boys were later arrested.
"A 17-year-old boy has been charged with common assault, possession of a knife/pointed article in a public place, criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.
"A second 17-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a knife/pointed article in a public place, criminal damage and common assault.”
Both teenagers were bailed and will next appear at Preston Youth Court on January 16.