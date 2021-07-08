Teenager arrested after attempting to discard large knife in Preston

The teen was arrested by officers following a "lengthy foot chase across Waverley Park" today (July 8).

He was spotted trying to discard the knife - which appears to be around 18cm in length - during the pursuit.

"The Task Force Team will continue to target individuals in the Preston area who think it is acceptable to carry illegal knives and weapons," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else, and if you are caught you will be arrested.

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon - even in self-defence - can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to 4 years.

The police can also search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

The maximum prison sentence for carrying a knife is four years, but if you use the knife in a crime or to injure someone the penalties are a lot worse.

The teenager was arrested following a police chase in Waverley Park. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, e.g. a Swiss Army knife (a "lock knife" does not come into the category of "folding pocket knife" because it is not immediately foldable at all times)

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (including a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Good reasons for carrying a knife

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes, e.g. the kirpan some Sikhs carry

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.

To find out more, visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

If you have any information regarding knife crime in your area, contact [email protected]