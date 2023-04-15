News you can trust since 1886
Teenager, 19, left needing surgery after part of his ear is bitten off outside Garstang pub

A teenager had part of his ear bitten off outside a pub in Garstang.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

A 19-year-old man had part of his ear bitten off during an assault outside the Kings Arms pub in Garstang at around 12.25am on Saturday, April 8.

The victim needs reconstructive surgery on his ear as a result of the attack.

Police said they know several people helped the victim following the attack and others were in the area around the time of the incident.

“As we piece together the events of that night, we are keen to speak to those people,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should email [email protected], quoting 0042 of April 8.