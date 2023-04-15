A 19-year-old man had part of his ear bitten off during an assault outside the Kings Arms pub in Garstang at around 12.25am on Saturday, April 8.

The victim needs reconstructive surgery on his ear as a result of the attack.

Police said they know several people helped the victim following the attack and others were in the area around the time of the incident.

“As we piece together the events of that night, we are keen to speak to those people,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.