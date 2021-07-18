Teenager (17) suffers fractured skull in 'shocking' and serious Burnley assault

Just after 4-20am today, police were called to reports a different 17-year-old boy had been assaulted in Hammerton Street a short time earlier. Emergency services have attended and found the first victim unresponsive on the pavement close to Panamas nightclub.

He was taken to hospital for treatment on a fractured skull and bleed on the brain. He remains in hospital at this time.

Thankfully, the second victim’s injuries are not thought to be serious. The two assaults are being treated as linked and we believe the boy who was less seriously injured was attacked first.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward

No arrests have been made at this stage. Enquiries are very much ongoing.

DI Jo Williams, from Burnley CID, said: “This was a shocking attack which has left a 17-year-old boy with some serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“We are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding both assaults and they are being treated as linked at this stage.

“Although both assaults happened in the early hours of the morning, I am convinced there will be people who witnessed it who have not yet come forward. I would ask anyone with information or anybody with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact police as soon as possible.”