Teenage girl travelling without ticket spits on train driver after being asked to leave service at Kirkham and Wesham railway station
A teenage girl travelling without a ticket spat on train driver after being asked to leave a service at Kirkham and Wesham railway station.
Two youths were caught travelling without train tickets on Wednesday (March 1).
A ‘spit kit’ was used to obtain a sample for forensic analysis and a 14-year-old suspect was later pointed out to police.
British Transport Police said enquiries were ongoing.