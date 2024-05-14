Teenage girl raped in Preston as Lancashire Police arrest boy, 16, and man in his 20s
A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 20s have been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in Preston.
Lancashire Police said the teenager was sexually assaulted in a wooded area off London Road on Sunday evening.
The force said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Last night, officers arrested a second suspect - a 16-year-old boy from Preston. He was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday evening we asked for your help to identify a man we wanted to speak to as part of our enquiries into a report of a rape in Preston and we wanted to give you an update.
“Following that appeal we arrested a 16-year-old boy from Preston on suspicion of rape and he is currently in custody.
“We launched an investigation after a teenager reported that she had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area off London Road on Sunday evening.
“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
“A man in his 20s had earlier been arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1498 of May 12.”