Teenage girl left 'extremely shaken' after being attacked by man who 'smelled of cannabis' in Blackburn
A teenage girl was left "extremely shaken" after being attacked by a man in Blackburn.
The incident occurred as the victim was walking through Jack Walker Way, near to Bolton Road, between 8.15pm and 8.20pm on Tuesday.
The suspect grabbed the victim on the shoulder from behind but she managed to break free and run off.
Officers said she was left "extremely shaken" by the attack but she was not seriously injured.
Nobody has been arrested at this stage but the force said enquiries were ongoing.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We know that this incident will leave the public feeling concerned and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who are conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries in the area.
"We have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution."
The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall with a scruffy beard.
He was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and smelled of cannabis.
If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 7.15pm and 9pm or caught something on CCTV, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1488 of February 20.