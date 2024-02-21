Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage girl was left "extremely shaken" after being attacked by a man in Blackburn.

The incident occurred as the victim was walking through Jack Walker Way, near to Bolton Road, between 8.15pm and 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The suspect grabbed the victim on the shoulder from behind but she managed to break free and run off.

A teenage girl was attacked on Jack Walker Way near Bolton Road (Credit: Google)

Officers said she was left "extremely shaken" by the attack but she was not seriously injured.

Nobody has been arrested at this stage but the force said enquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We know that this incident will leave the public feeling concerned and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who are conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries in the area.

"We have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution."

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall with a scruffy beard.

He was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and smelled of cannabis.